Suspicious death under investigation in Nashua Mark Hayward Nov 5, 2021 NASHUA -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on Auburn Street.At 4 a.m. Friday, homicide prosecutors with the New Hampshire Department of Justice announced their involvement in the investigation into the death.Additional information will be released as it becomes available, they said.