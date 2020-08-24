Police are investigating after a swastika was found painted on a Raymond High School sign on Monday.
Facilities staff discovered and removed the sign at approximately 6 a.m. Monday, school officials said in a news release. The sign was at the roadway near the entrance to the high school.
“Hate speech is not tolerated in the Raymond School District,” said Raymond High Principal Steve Woodward. “Our mission is to ensure that our students, faculty and staff have a safe, welcome and nurturing educational community, and we will not stand for hatred and intolerance.”
The police and internal school district investigations are ongoing.
Raymond School Superintendent Tina McCoy said she intends to reach out to the Anti-Defamation League of New England for guidance on how best respond to and prevent such acts of hatred and antisemitism.