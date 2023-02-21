Swastika graffiti in Portsmouth

Officials are investigating after several buildings in downtown Portsmouth were spray painted with hate symbols overnight. Portsmouth police say around 2:30 a.m. an unknown suspect graffitied 10 different businesses and places of worship, including a Jewish Synagogue, with red spray paint. The graffiti included hate symbols and swastikas, according to officials. This swastika and symbol appeared overnight on the storefront of the Cup of Joe Bar and Cafe on Market Street.

Courtesy Portsmouth POlice Department Facebook

State and local authorities have launched an investigation into a possible hate-crime spree, after at least 10 buildings in downtown Portsmouth were spray-painted with swastikas and other hate symbols early Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth police said that about 2:30 a.m. an unknown man defaced businesses and places of worship, including a Jewish synagogue, with red spray paint. 

Portsmouth vandal

An image of the suspected vandal who spray painted swastikas on more than a dozen buildings in downtown Portsmouth early Tuesday.
Police release image of uspect in Portsmouth graffiti incidents

Portsmouth police relesed this surveilance image of a suspect they are looking for after several buildings in downtown Portsmouth were spray painted with hate symbols overnight. Portsmouth police say around 2:30 a.m. an unknown suspect graffitied 10 different businesses and places of worship, including a Jewish Synagogue, with red spray paint. The graffiti included hate symbols and swastikas, according to officials. Anyone with information or video surveillance cameras in those areas are asked to contact Portsmouth Detective Sergeant McCarthy at 603-616-7656.

Courtesy Portsmouth Police Department Facebook