A man was arrested after a 15-hour standoff with state police in Fitzwilliam.
Just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police went to a home on the Templeton Turnpike. State police said they had received a report that a man, John Riley, 54, of Fitzwilliam, had threatened his family and was threatening to blow up his house.
State and local police tried to talk with Riley, but state police said they could not reach him. A state police SWAT team came to the house.
While state police were outside the house, they obtained a search warrant for the house and a warrant for Riley's arrest, charging him with domestic violence criminal threatening.
State police stayed outside Riley's house for more than 15 hours on Friday. Around 10 p.m., Riley surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
He is being held without bail for arraignment May 18 in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The matter is still under investigation. State police ask anyone with information to call Trooper Kevin Pratt via Troop C dispatch at 223-8494 or email Kevin.Pratt@dos.nh.gov.