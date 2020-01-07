LACONIA – The Belknap Regional Special Operations Team used tear gas and a remote-control robot to apprehend a masked man accused of pistol-whipping another.
Nicholas Perriera, 32, is alleged to have accosted the victim in the vicinity of the Gale Memorial Library, near the intersection of Church and North Main streets, about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, the victim was known to Perriera, who aimed a gun and attempted to shoot him but accidentally hit the gun’s magazine release, causing the heavy clip to fall out of the gun.
At that point Perriera, according to the victim, beat him with the gun instead. The victim sustained lacerations to his forehead, face and right hand, but did not require medical treatment, according to police.
Canfield said the victim reported the crime to police and was able to name Perriera as his assailant despite a ski mask worn during the attack.
Someone would later find the dropped pistol magazine and turn it in to police.
Responding to the reported assault, an officer spotted Perriera, who fled, but the officer did not pursue, believing Perriera to be armed and dangerous. Instead, Perriera was seen running into an apartment building at the corner of Dixon and Avery Streets, which is not his residence.
“Our concern was that he is a felon and known to be armed,” Chief Canfield said.
Laconia police obtained a warrant for Perriera’s arrest and another to search the apartment where he was hiding, he said.
Due to Perriera’s past criminal history, coupled with the knowledge that he is known to carry a gun, city police called in the regional SWAT team about 6 p.m.
When Perriera refused to obey commands delivered by a public address system or answer his cell phone, tear gas canisters were fired through the windows. Still, Perriera did not surrender.
Police ultimately breached the front door and used a robot equipped with a video camera to search the apartment. Perriera was found hiding under a cabinet and taken into custody about 9:30 p.m.
During the standoff, police evacuated residents of the apartment building and moved a crowd of onlookers back from the scene.
The neighborhood being densely packed, police suggested residents of nearby properties voluntarily leave despite the bitter cold, Canfield said. There were no reported injuries.
Perriera is charged with first-degree assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and a parole violation.
He is being held pending arraignment at Belknap County jail.
“This was a very good conclusion to a very violent crime and was the resolution we were looking for,” Canfield said Tuesday.
