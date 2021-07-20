The former owner of a Somersworth taxi company was sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty in Strafford County Superior Court to three felony charges for committing Medicaid fraud.
Edward Donnell IV of Dover, who owned Frank’s Taxi, engaged in a conspiracy with his employees, charging more than $20,000 for transportation services that were never provided, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office.
Donnell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false claims, a Class B felony. The court recommended administrative home confinement after 30 days.
The court also sentenced Donnell to 1-to-3 years in state prison for presenting false records, and a consecutive 1-to-3 years for destruction of records. Both sentences were suspended for five years.
Donnell also was ordered to pay more than $21,000 in restitution to New Hampshire Medicaid.
A former taxi driver and mechanic who worked for the company, David Hackney, 40, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false claims and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, both felonies. He is serving a 12-month sentence in Strafford County House of Corrections.
Two additional employees of the taxi company were also indicted and are awaiting trial, the release said.