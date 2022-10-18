Tech support scams cost New Hampshire residents nearly $570,000 last year, according to officials with the Boston office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Tech scams -- where victims are convinced their financial accounts have been compromised and their funds need to be moved so the scammers can gain control over the victims’ computers and finances -- cost New Englanders millions of dollars in 2021, federal officials said this week.
“Cybercriminals are constantly coming up with new ways to rip off unsuspecting consumers, and this latest tactic has resulted in staggering losses. In some cases, we’ve seen victims lose their entire life savings which is why we are urging everyone, especially our aging family members and friends, to heed this warning,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, in a statement. “Anyone who is a victim of this type of intrusion should report the compromise to us to help prevent these predators from victimizing others, and potentially from re-victimizing you.”
In tech support scams, con artists pose as customer or tech support representatives from reputable well-known tech companies. They may call, email or text their targets and offer to resolve such issues as a compromised email or bank account, a computer virus, or a software
license renewal. Once they convince victims that their financial accounts have been compromised and their funds need to be moved, they gain control over the victims’ computers and ultimately their finances.
Victims are often directed to wire or transfer their funds out of brokerage or bank accounts to cryptocurrency exchanges, or to transfer the contents of their crypto wallet to another wallet to “safeguard” the contents. Scammers create fictitious support sites to entice crypto owners to contact them directly and convince them to divulge login information or surrender control of their crypto accounts.
Victims are also frequently asked to install free, remote desktop software on their computers which allow the scammers to monitor, manipulate, and perform actions within the victims’ computers such as opening virtual currency accounts to facilitate the liquidation of their genuine bank accounts.
FBI Boston officials relayed the story of an unidentified New Hampshire resident who lost approximately $1 million after receiving a pop-up alert on a computer advising she had been “hacked.”
According to officials, after calling the tech support number, a man with a foreign accent advised her that several bank accounts had been compromised and child pornography was downloaded on her computer. The scammer offered to “help,” and asked her to download remote desktop software.
“Over the next six months, the victim was told to buy tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards, scratch off the numbers, and relay that information to him so he could convert the money to bitcoin to protect her accounts,” FBI Boston officials said in a release. “She was then asked to wire the remaining assets in her retirement account to her bank account so she could withdraw the cash and deposit it into various bitcoin machines.”
Actual customer and tech support representatives will never initiate unsolicited contact with customers, federal officials said. They will not demand immediate payment or request payment via cash, prepaid gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency either.
According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), officials are seeing a steady increase in losses by victims in a wide-variety of tech support scams in the last five years.
Nationwide in 2021, 23,903 people reported losing more than $347 million in tech support scams -- a 137% increase in losses from the previous year.
Most victims, almost 60%, are over 60 years old, and account for 68% of the losses.
Officials with the FBI Boston Division, which covers Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, said Tuesday that 809 victims reported losing more than $7.5 million in 2021 -- a 49% jump from the previous year. About 60% of victims reported being over age 60, accounting for 77% of the losses.
Statistics provided by the FBI Boston office show that in 2021:
• 106 victims in Maine lost $673,339;
• 521 victims in Massachusetts lost $5,386,594;
• 117 victims in New Hampshire lost $568,394;
• 65 victims in Rhode Island lost $915,714.
The actual number of reported losses are likely much higher because older Americans are less likely to report fraud because they either don’t know how to report it, are embarrassed, or don’t know they have been scammed, federal officials said.
FBI Boston officials offered the following suggestions to protect consumers from tech support scam artists:
• Make sure computer anti-virus, security and malware protection is up to date and settings are enabled to reduce pop-ups.
• Be cautious of customer support numbers obtained via online searching. Phone numbers listed in a “sponsored” results section are likely boosted as a search of Search Engine Advertising.
• If a pop-up or error message appears with a phone number, don’t call the number. Error and warning messages never include phone numbers.
• Let unknown numbers go to voicemail and do not call unknown numbers back.