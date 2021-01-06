The Antrim teen charged with killing his father with a knife and hammer may use an insanity defense, according to records filed in court.
Jason Beam’s bloody body was discovered by firefighters responding to a fire in the family home on Gregg Lake Road on Nov. 1, 2019.
His son, Joseph Beam, 18, was indicted in September on one count of first-degree murder and held at Valley Street jail in Manchester. Joseph Beam was taken into custody soon after the killing, but much of his case has been kept from public view because it was initially a juvenile justice matter not open to the public.
In December, defense attorney Hanna Kinne informed Hillsborough County Superior Court-North that her client may use an insanity defense, though he currently maintains his not-guilty plea.
“Mr. Beam’s demeanor and behavior on November 1, 2019 and the days and months beforehand suggest that Mr. Beam was suffering from a mental disease or defect at the time he allegedly assaulted his father,” Kinne wrote.
“Although Mr. Beam maintains his plea of not guilty, his attorneys must preserve the option to show that the actions of Mr. Beam on November 1, 2019, was the product of a mental disease or defect, and that he is not criminally responsible for his conduct.”
The first-degree murder indictment accuses Joseph Beam of killing his father by assaulting him multiple times with a hammer and a knife.
No affidavit has yet been made public in the case, and motions have been granted to seal documents.
Police and firefighters were called to the home for a report of a man with serious injuries.
According to Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale, firefighters found Jason Beam, 41, inside the burning home. He was lying on a sofa, bloodied and showing “obvious trauma,” Gale told the media at the time.
Gale said the fire was contained to one room in the house, and that a woman and young child were outside the home when firefighters arrived.
According to his obituary, Jason Beam had two sons.