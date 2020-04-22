Police have charged a 16-year-old in connection with a city shooting earlier this month, a shooting that landed the victim in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said he was arrested Tuesday at his home and charged with first-degree assault and robbery.
The shooting took place late on the night of April 11 near the Dollar Deluxe store, which is on the corner of Union and Auburn streets.
The victim was located about a block east of the store, at Auburn and Pine streets.
Police said nothing else about the suspect, other than to give his age and gender.
But they said the shooting involved an altercation between people known to one another. They said the shooting was not a random act and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about it should call police at 668-8711.