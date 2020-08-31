ROCHESTER — Police say a 19-year-old man found dead in a Rochester apartment over the weekend died of a gunshot wound to the neck.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, a shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in an apartment on Monroe Drive.
Rochester police said they found the body of a man, identified as Michael Mowry, 19, of Rochester, dead inside the apartment.
New Hampshire’s Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an
autopsy Monday on Mowry. Dr. Weinberg determined that the cause of Mowry’s death
was a gunshot wound to the neck, officials said, and the manner of death was homicide.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Rochester police are “actively investigating” Mowry’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department Crimeline at (603) 335-6500. Callers may leave tips anonymously.