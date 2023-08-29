WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old girl was charged with fatally stabbing another 16-year-old girl outside a McDonald's on a busy D.C. nightlife corridor this weekend in a fight a police detective said stemmed from an argument about "sweet-and-sour sauce," as the city continues its struggle to quell youth violence.

Naima Liggon, the slain teen from Waldorf, Md., was the 13th person younger than 18 killed this year in Washington, and her accused attacker represents one of hundreds of cases in which minors have been charged with committing a crime of violence.