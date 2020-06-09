Manchester police said a teenager showed up at Elliot Hospital Monday morning with two gunshot wounds, and police are asking for the public's help.
The 16-year-old told police he was in a car parked in the front of the Dollar Deluxe store, which is at Union and Auburn streets. Two people approached the vehicle, one tried to pull him out and he was shot, he told police.
His wounds are not life threatening, police said.
People with the victim shared little information with police. Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 668-8711.
On April 11, a man survived after being multiple times in the same location -- 334 Union St., according to a statement police issued at the time. Police said they found him with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to a hospital.
At the time, police said the shooting was not a random act, and that an altercation involved a victim and shooter who knew each other.