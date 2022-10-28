Teen shot in Manchester treated for wounds Staff Report Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER -- A teenager was shot Thursday evening and treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.Police said the 18-year-old man was not forthcoming with information about the shooting.Around 8 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Myrtle and Oak streets. Several officers working in the area also heard shots.Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots and saw a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.Police found evidence of a shooting near 45 Oak St. The victim was treated at Elliot Hospital.Anyone with information about this incident can call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Pelosi's husband attacked in break-in at California home +2 Adam Montgomery trial on weapon charges delayed +4 State police search for driver who led troopers on high-speed chase early Thursday Nashua man facing drug charges, after cops allegedly find him asleep at wheel on busy road Man arrested for prowling near Manchester daycare center Maine man charged after lengthy pursuit across Seacoast region, state police say +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Father of Harmony Montgomery charged with her murder Manchester felon gets nearly 3 years in prison after posting videos of himself holding handgun New Hampshire grapples with the overlap of crime, mental illness Ousted Rochester official charged with allegedly accessing driver's license records without permission Former Berlin man indicted for double murder in Gorham last April Warner woman charged after police chase ends with cruiser being hit Experts: Meth makes mental illness worse Woman goes to jail for stealing from her mother with dementia Man arrested for prowling near Manchester daycare center Nashua man facing drug charges, after cops allegedly find him asleep at wheel on busy road Request News Coverage