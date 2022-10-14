A 15-year-old male opened fire in an eastern Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, killing at least five people and leaving multiple people injured in what remains a 2-mile crime scene, authorities said.
The suspect was taken into custody nearly five hours after the shooting began, Raleigh Police said.
Raleigh Police Department Chief Stella Patterson said authorities are still working to determine the suspect's motivation and described the incident as an "ongoing investigation" at a Friday morning news conference.
Among the fatalities was an off-duty police officer, 29-year-old Gabriel Torres, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin (D) said. The other people killed were a 16-year-old boy who was not publicly identified; Mary Marshall, 35; Susan Karnatz, 49; and Nicole Connors, 52, Patterson said.
"There are several families in our community waking up this morning without their loved ones," Baldwin said. "We grieve with them today."
Four people were taken to WakeMed hospital, including a Raleigh police K9 officer who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a spokeswoman told The Washington Post. The police officer was released late Thursday, she said.
One of the victims, Marcille Gardner, 59, was in critical condition. The suspect was also being treated at WakeMed and is in critical condition, police confirmed Friday.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) told reporters that he had ordered the state's department of public safety to make available "all state resources" to Raleigh, including agents from the state's bureau of investigation.
Bullets rang out late Thursday afternoon in the Hedingham neighborhood before the shooting moved to the nearby Neuse River Greenway, an urban trail that winds for nearly 30 miles along the eastern edge of the city. At 5:55 p.m. Raleigh police first advised residents "to stay in their homes."
Taylor Burke, a resident, told CBS17 that soon after her children got home from school, she heard helicopters and police descend on her neighborhood. People were being told they couldn't enter or leave the area, she said.
"When we looked in our backyard where the golf course is, there was just a bunch of officers or detectives with guns out and in the trees, walking down the golf course," Burke said.
Matthew Lanier, a 40-year-old lifelong resident of Raleigh who has lived in the neighborhood for seven years, said that the southern Hedingham area was not known for violence. Lanier and his wife were not home during the shooting.
By 8 p.m. the gunman appeared to be cornered, with Baldwin saying in a Thursday night news conference that the shooter was "contained" inside a residence.
"We as a community need to come together to be there for those who need us now," Baldwin said. "We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do. Tonight we have much to mourn."
There have been 532 mass shooting incidents so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines an incident as four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter. There were 1,699 deaths from firearms in North Carolina in 2020 - or about 16 for every 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty states had higher death rates.
- - -
The Washington Post's Kim Bellware contributed to this report.