A 15-year-old who was fatally shot in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend has been identified by police as a Concord teen missing for several weeks.
At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Providence police responded to 53 March St., where they found a teenage male shot, Providence Chief Oscar Perez said. The teen, identified as Isiah Rosario, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
The shooting remains under investigation, police said.
On Saturday, Concord School District officials notified parents and students at Concord High School -- where Rosario was enrolled as a freshman -- of his death.
"The Concord community is deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that has taken Isiah from our school community," Concord Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Murphy said. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family and many friends."
The high school had counselors available Sunday for any students or adults who needed their services, officials said.
“This tragic news obviously deeply affects all members of the Concord community, but most especially Isiah's peers,” school officials said in a statement to parents and students.
Rosario had been missing for about two weeks and had been reported as a runaway, officials said. He moved from Rhode Island to the Concord area towards the end of the 2021-2022 school year, officials said.
The case remains under investigation. No further information was available Sunday.