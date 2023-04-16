A 15-year-old who was fatally shot in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend has been identified by police as a Concord teen missing for several weeks.

At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Providence police responded to 53 March St., where they found a teenage male shot, Providence Chief Oscar Perez said. The teen, identified as Isiah Rosario, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.