A 16-year-old showed up at a Manchester hospital with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder Sunday night, police said.
The victim and people who brought him to the Elliot Hospital said the shooting happened near the Dunkin' Donuts in the plaza at Valley and Lincoln streets, police said.
Police found several shell casings near 336 Lincoln St., an address in the rear of the Dunkin' Donuts.
Police said the teenager showed up at the hospital at 9:40 p.m. He and his associates were uncooperative and not forthcoming with information, police said.