Manchester police arrested a 32-year-old man who pulled a knife on a tenant of an apartment building on Notre Dame Avenue who asked him to leave the property.
The tenant used a garden hoe to defend himself, police said.
Robert Yell of Manchester had been lying in front of 147 Notre Dame Ave. when an argument broke out. Yell ended up cutting the tenant’s hand with a knife, according to a news release.
Yell, who had left the scene, was found and taken into custody. Police said they found suspected heroin/fentanyl on him and he was also determined to be a convicted felon.
Yell was charged with first degree assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled drug, as well as felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
He was scheduled for arraignment Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.