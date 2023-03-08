LANCASTER — At a Wednesday bail hearing, prosecutors and defense lawyers painted pictures of “conflictual” relationships between accused murderer Nomar Ramos-Rivera and his Berlin neighbors.
Ramos-Rivera has been behind bars since the Feb. 3 death of Christopher Veliz, 40, in the 568 Sullivan St. apartment house on Berlin’s East Side. Ramos-Rivera is charged with shooting Veliz four times and has been held without bail since then.
After nearly three hours of listening to witnesses, Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein continued the hearing to decide whether Ramos-Rivera can be released on bail until 2 p.m. on March 15.
Detective Sgt. Catherine Shackford of the State Police Major Crime Unit said Veliz, who lived on the second floor of the building, was shot twice by Ramos-Rivera in the chest and once each in his left hand and left shoulder just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 3. Ramos-Rivera lived on the first floor, and the two men had been involved in an altercation.
Veliz was pronounced dead at the scene and, when his body was moved, a small, fixed-blade knife was discovered beneath it, said Shackford.
Public defenders Simon Mayo and Emily Wynes maintained that Veliz used the knife to menace Loran LeClair, who was alternately identified on Wednesday as Ramos-Rivera’s wife or girlfriend, with whom he shared three children.
Mayo and Wynes said Veliz, who lived with his partner, Halie Martinelli, and their two children, used his Ford Explorer SUV to terrorize LeClair and Ramos-Rivera, driving at them three times before the shooting.
In requesting a jury trial, Ramos-Rivera’s lawyers have previously said that he acted in defense of himself and others, although Assistant Attorney General Bethany Durand pointed out that in a video of the incident provided to investigators by Martinelli, Ramos-Rivera disappears for 24 seconds before returning with a handgun.
Shackford said the incident began when Ramos-Rivera, driving a large pickup truck with LeClair as his front-seat passenger, returned home after dropping some of their children at a school-bus stop.
Seconds later, Veliz’s SUV, which was parked in a space a short distance away, backed down the driveway, and as Shackford recounted what LeClair told investigators, Veliz appeared to be “impatient and made some sort of gesture” to indicate “hurry up” or “get out of the way,’
LeClair told Ramos-Rivera about the gestures, said Shackford, and he replied with his own. Veliz, who had repositioned his SUV to face forward, then accelerated quickly back up the driveway and struck Ramos-Rivera’s pickup.
Mayo later said that the impact was so hard that it “spider-webbed the snow” on the hood of the pickup. Veliz then got out of his vehicle, with a knife in his right hand and with two of his children in the back seat.
Mayo asked Shackford whether Veliz’s driving was reckless and indicative of an agitated person. “Something was going on (in Veliz’s thought process) absolutely,” Shackford said.
“Let’s be clear,” said Mayo. “That’s a deadly weapon and he’s driving it like a deadly weapon.”
At one point, Shackford said, LeClair felt threatened by Veliz holding a knife and yelled to Ramos-Rivera, telling him, “He has a knife. Go get the gun.”
At no point, however, did Veliz point the knife at LeClair or advance toward her with it, said Shackford.
When Ramos-Rivera came out with the gun, Shackford said Veliz asked, “What are you gonna do, shoot me? What are you gonna do, kill me?” after which Ramos-Rivera fired at him.
Shackford said the men’s “conflictual” relationship had been verbal, not physical, until the day of the shooting.
Shackford said Berlin police had responded to the apartment house seven times beginning on June 1, 2021, mostly for complaints about noise and parking.
Landlord Fred Dambrie said he was aware of the issues at his apartment building, but didn’t know who was causing them. He said both Veliz and Ramos-Rivera spoke to him about what was going on, adding that the men had their disagreements, but that there were “problems between the women as well.”