Nomar Ramos-Rivera appeared Wednesday morning in Coos County Superior Court for an evidentiary bail hearing before Judge Peter Bornstein.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER — At a Wednesday bail hearing, prosecutors and defense lawyers painted pictures of “conflictual” relationships between accused murderer Nomar Ramos-Rivera and his Berlin neighbors.

Ramos-Rivera has been behind bars since the Feb. 3 death of Christopher Veliz, 40, in the 568 Sullivan St. apartment house on Berlin’s East Side. Ramos-Rivera is charged with shooting Veliz four times and has been held without bail since then.