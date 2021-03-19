An 18-year-old from Texas faces kidnapping charges, accused of stealing a car and driving two Swanzey teenagers toward New York City.
According to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police, Cameron Snody, 18, of Fort Worth, Texas had been communicating online with a 17-year-old girl in Swanzey. Police said Snody flew to New Hampshire to meet the girl. Once in New Hampshire, state police say, Snody stole the girl's brother's car, and early Friday drove the girl and a 15-year-old friend of hers toward New York City.
Swanzey police called the New Hampshire State Police to help with the reported kidnapping just after 9 a.m. The younger girl made contact with her family, and said the car was headed north.
Connecticut State Police found Snody and the two girls just after 10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 91. The two girls were unharmed.
Snody was arrested in Connecticut on kidnapping and theft charges from New Hampshire. He is being held in custody, awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.