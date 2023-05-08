The man Texas authorities say killed eight people in a barrage of gunfire at a Dallas-area shopping mall over the weekend left behind a social media profile filled with white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideology, multiple news outlets reported on Monday.

News reports linking the assailant to language praising Hitler and to diatribes vilifying racial minorities and women emerged as state police named the five adults murdered on Saturday and confirmed that three children also died -- two girls, aged 11 and 8, and a 3-year-old boy.