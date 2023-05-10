U.S. President Joe Biden visits El Paso

A Texas judge on Wednesday sentenced a man who killed a protester during a Black Lives Matter march to 25 years in prison, setting the stage for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to press forward with his controversial vow to seek a pardon.

Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, 37, was convicted last month of murder in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was legally armed with an AK-47 rifle, during a 2020 confrontation in downtown Austin at a racial justice demonstration. Travis County Judge Clifford Brown denied a motion for a new trial from defense attorneys alleging jury misconduct, but they vowed to appeal the sentence.