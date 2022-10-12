A former San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenager while he was eating a hamburger in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by a public official.

James Brennand turned himself in to police Tuesday evening, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters at a news conference. The 17-year-old, Erik Cantu, was seriously wounded in the incident and remains in hospital, in a "critical but stable condition," McManus said.