FILE PHOTO: Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez testifies about the Uvalde shooting, on Capitol Hill in Washington

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez testifies during a hearing entitled "Examining Uvalde: The Search for Bipartisan Solutions to Gun Violence" before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 15, 2022.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A Texas state senator on Tuesday proposed a package of legislation aimed at reducing mass shootings, like the one at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 kids and two teachers last year.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, made appropriations requests of $2 billion in spending for expanding mental health care access and another $2 billion for increasing school security.