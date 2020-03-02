A Texas woman pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to obtain Social Security benefits, federal officials said Monday.
Linda Jackson, 64, of Mabank, Texas, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said in a statement.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Jackson received Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for over 10 years. According to Murray, during the application process Jackson failed to report she was living with someone as a spouse and that he was paying for her living expenses. The pair lived together in Marlborough and spent their winters in a second home in Mabank, Texas, Murray said.
Officials with the Social Security Administration (SSA) interviewed Jackson to determine if she remained entitled to benefits. According to court documents and statements made in court, in those interviews Jackson again misrepresented her living and financial arrangement and failed to disclose to SSA her relationship with an individual whom she eventually married, the financial support he provided her, and her restaurant and catering business.
SSA became aware of Jackson’s husband when she applied for survivor’s benefits after his death, officials said.
Jackson’s shared living arrangement and marriage, if properly reported, would have disqualified her from receiving benefits, federal officials said in a release. Applicants for certain disability benefits must have limited income and resources in order to qualify for assistance. The incomes of all members of a household are considered when determining an individual’s eligibility for SSI benefits.
As a result of her concealment, Jackson received over $75,000 in benefits that she was not entitled to receive, officials said.
Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8, 2020.
“Federal benefits programs provide important financial support to needy beneficiaries,” said Murray in a statement. “Those who lie in order to obtain benefits that they are not entitled to receive are stealing from Social Security and cheating everyone who pays taxes to support the programs. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who swindle government programs for their personal financial gain.”