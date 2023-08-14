Rudy Giuliani arrives at a courthouse in Atlanta

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, arrives at a courthouse to face a special grand jury regarding a probe into the 2020 election in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

 JOHN DAVID MERCER/USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia prosecutors have obtained text messages and emails directly linking members of former President Donald Trump’s legal team to a suspicious 2021 voting system breach in the state’s rural Coffee County, according to a report.

The sprawling investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia uncovered evidence showing the breach in the small Republican County came from the top down by the former president’s team to get access to sensitive voting software, CNN reported Sunday, citing sources.