A gut-twisting narrative of the death of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery released last week offers many signposts for what lies ahead as the investigation and prosecution of the horrific murder unfolds.
Superior Court Judge Amy Messer released the Manchester police affidavit last week. It was filed in connection to the pending second-degree murder trial that Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, will face in Hillsborough County Superior Court later this year.
The 54-page filing provides the first detailed account to emerge in the girl's murder. Her disappearance prompted months of concern and searches in the Manchester area, until authorities announced last October that she had been murdered.
Here are three takeaways from the filing.
No. 1: Montgomery's uphill battle
Montgomery, 33, faces a month-long trial beginning in late November on charges of killing Harmony, abusing her corpse, destroying evidence and tampering with witnesses.
The “emotional aspects” of the case represent a huge wall for defense attorneys to clear, said Nashua defense lawyer Chuck Keefe, who has no connection to the case. They include allegedly beating a child to death and carting around her decaying corpse for months like a piece of luggage.
Earlier this month, Montgomery was convicted of weapons crimes based on the testimony of his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, and corroborating witnesses. The murder trial will back up testimony with the strongest possible evidence -- DNA.
“That strengthens tenfold the prosecutor’s case,” said Nicole Schultz-Price, a former high-ranking prosecutor in Hillsborough County who now works for a prominent Nashua law firm. “I can’t think of a stronger piece of evidence connecting Harmony to these locations.”
So what can Montgomery do?
“Theoretically, he can claim that Kayla was the perpetrator,” Keefe said.
Besides blaming someone else, defendants sometimes will shoot for a lesser charge -- for example, manslaughter -- or simply challenge the evidence.
No. 2: Kayla deals
A careful reading of the affidavit suggests a host of crimes authorities could have brought against Kayla Montgomery, 32. They include failure to report child abuse, accomplice to abuse of a corpse, accomplice to falsifying evidence and obstruction of justice.
But Kayla Montgomery was never charged, and last year she accepted a plea bargain that called for a 1½-year sentence for two felony counts of perjury. In exchange, she must testify truthfully against her husband.
“That seems like a pretty good plea deal for her,” Keefe said.
When prosecutors want to convict someone, they will work out deals with others to get the testimony they need, said Schultz-Price, who prosecuted crimes such as attempted murder, assaults and drug trafficking.
For months, Kayla Montgomery held out and lied to authorities. Eventually, in early June 2022, she cooperated.
Why did she hold out for so long?
By the time Harmony was killed, she had two children by Montgomery. And they had a third before police started investigating Harmony's disappearance.
They shared a drug addiction, and the family lived in a house, a car, a homeless shelter and an apartment. Montgomery beat her, but that didn't seem to matter. She lied to a grand jury to protect him. And a month before she told everything to police, she called her father-in-law and professed her love for Montgomery.
“Who knows what was going on,” said Schultz-Price, who sees a cycle of abuse in the material. “You don’t know the kind of hell she was living with.”
Although Keefe theorized that Montgomery could blame Harmony’s death on Kayla, no such public filings have been made in the murder trial.
So far, Kayla has served about 13 months of her minimum 18-month sentence, which -- conveniently for prosecutors -- keeps her safe and healthy in a prison cell.
No. 3: An ace in the hole
Montgomery is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 7 to be sentenced on the six gun charges that a jury convicted him of earlier this month.
He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years for the two most serious charges.
Meanwhile, if he is found guilty of Harmony’s murder later this year, he could face more decades in prison. (New Hampshire law allows for a sentence of up to life for second-degree murder.)
To lighten the consequences, he could give authorities the one thing they don’t have -- the location of Harmony's body.
An ace in the hole? “Potentially, yes,” Keefe said.
Pleading guilty to the murder charges and providing the body’s location could help reduce Montgomery's sentence, Schultz-Price agreed.
But she wonders how far the state will go. The case was a heartbreaking ordeal for the public and the agencies that investigated, she said.
Keefe said he has seen deals in which defendants agree to lengthy sentences as long as they have the opportunity for eventual freedom.
“Sometimes it’s just the hope to get out,” Keefe said.
But Montgomery may not know the body's location, Schulz-Price said. For example, he could have disposed of the remains in a waterway.
In April, Massachusetts authorities searched a swamp in Revere in connection with the case.
The lead prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati, said authorities have visited several locations, both inside and outside New Hampshire searching for Harmony.
Evidence now points to the Boston area. According to the affidavit, Adam took a 133-mile round trip from Manchester when he likely disposed of the body. The trip included crossing and recrossing the Tobin Bridge in Boston.
“We still get tips that come in, and we follow them up,” Agati said.