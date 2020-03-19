The last time Armand Beaudin saw his only daughter, Denise, was at Thanksgiving dinner in 1981.
Denise brought along her 5-month-old daughter, Dawn, and her new boyfriend, Bob Evans. They spent the day at her parents’ Manchester home and shared the holiday meal.
A week or so later, Beaudin stopped by the Manchester apartment where Denise lived with Evans to invite them to Christmas dinner. “They had packed up and left and were gone.”
It would be decades before Beaudin learned the truth: Bob Evans was one of a string of aliases used by a serial killer named Terry Rasmussen.
Authorities now believe Rasmussen killed a woman and three children and stuffed their bodies in barrels that were found near Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000. They also fear that Rasmussen murdered Denise Beaudin, keeping her daughter with him for five years before abandoning her in California and disappearing.
Rasmussen was convicted of murdering his common-law wife in California in 2002; he died in 2010 in a California prison.
The Bear Brook case, which has captivated the public and compelled investigators for decades, is scheduled to be featured on “20/20” Friday at 9 p.m. on ABC. Beaudin was interviewed for the episode at his Manchester home.
Beaudin, who turns 90 this year, has had more than his share of sorrow. His son Randall, Denise’s beloved younger brother, died in 2001, just 41 years old. His wife, Georgette, died in 2008 after spending six years in a nursing home in failing health. Beaudin, who visited his wife there every day until her death, said he believes not having her daughter and granddaughter in her life had always “worked on her mind.”
“It hasn’t been easy,” he said.
Granddaughter located
In 2016, Beaudin received a phone call he could never have imagined, from a genetic genealogist in California who was helping a young woman named Lisa discover her true identity by researching her family tree.
DNA testing proved the scientist’s theory correct: Lisa was Denise Beaudin’s daughter — Armand’s granddaughter.
Abandoned by Rasmussen in a California trailer park in 1986, the girl had been adopted by a local couple, growing up as Lisa Henderson. The DNA testing that connected her to her New Hampshire family also gave investigators the break they needed to link “Bob Evans” to the Bear Brook murder case.
For Beaudin, after so many losses in his life, getting his granddaughter back was a gift.
Lisa flew here in 2016 from California for a three-day visit. “She’s a beautiful lady,” Beaudin said. ”Part of my daughter is still living in her.”
Two years ago, Lisa returned to New Hampshire, this time bringing her husband and three children. “So I got to see the whole family,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion. “It was very nice.”
They keep in touch by phone and mail.
Suddenly gone
Beaudin doesn’t remember much about the man who called himself Bob Evans. But he remembers Evans brought him an extravagant gift that Thanksgiving: “A $25 bottle of Scotch.”
Even then, it seemed strange. “I doubted if they could afford anything like that,” Beaudin said. “He was the type of person that charged it and didn’t worry about paying for it. They lived on credit cards.”
After his daughter disappeared, he got a call from the Montgomery Ward store; Evans had rung up a bill on Denise’s account for more than $500, which they wanted Beaudin to pay. He refused.
Denise was “very, very timid,” Beaudin said. She left home two weeks after she graduated from Goffstown High, and got mixed up with the wrong crowd, he said. She got married, but it lasted only four months. He never met her baby’s father.
“Eventually, she wound up with this other character, Evans, and that was a disaster,” he said. “We never heard from her since.”
Denise was 23 years old when she disappeared.
Does he hold out any hope that his daughter is alive somewhere? “You’ve always got that in the back of your mind,” he said. “I try not to have too much hope because I don’t want to get too disappointed.”
Beaudin said even getting word that investigators had found his daughter’s remains would be “a blessing.”
“Maybe I could make arrangements to have a decent burial,” he said.