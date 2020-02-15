FREMONT — Mary Bermani is fed up with the state’s drunken driving laws.
The Fremont woman says it’s time for New Hampshire to consider changes after her daughter-in-law was arrested five times for driving while intoxicated within a span of four months — each considered a first offense. That was because none of the charges were resolved through the court system before the next arrest, and she had no prior DWI convictions on her record.
“I’m frustrated that the law is allowing a person who has driven five times under the influence to be charged with first offenses every time when she offended five times,” said Bermani, who plans to bring her complaint to Gov. Chris Sununu and state lawmakers.
Bermani expressed her frustration in the wake of the cases against 34-year-old Marie Collins, who recently pleaded guilty to three DWI charges and a reckless operation charge that was originally filed as a DWI but later reduced.
Collins has another DWI charge that’s still unresolved.
The string of DWI cases that Collins racked up between September and January is rare, according to New Hampshire State Police prosecutor Alex Yiokarinis.
Collins, who formerly lived in Fremont and Raymond, was arrested on her first DWI charge on Sept. 3 in Fremont.
She was nabbed again on DWI charges in Manchester on Sept. 13 and Oct. 5.
Her fourth DWI arrest came Oct. 11 in Raymond, followed by her fifth on Jan. 6 in Danbury after she had already received treatment at a facility in Florida.
While her license was suspended after the first arrest, authorities said Collins continued to get behind the wheel after judges in each of her cases released her on bail. It wasn’t until state police brought a breach of bail charge after the Danbury arrest that a judge in Derry Circuit Court ordered Collins to remain jailed for a month because of his concern for public safety.
“For a person like Ms. Collins, an order not to drive, let alone an order not to drive impaired, really wasn’t stopping her. So therefore we have another part of the law which allows us to preventatively detain someone if the public’s safety is at risk. There are pieces of the law that are there that can address this if they’re used properly,” Yiokarinis said.
According to Yiokarinis, Collins told Manchester police she was a “bad person because she’s drunk and needs help.” He said she also admitted that she was an alcoholic, that she shouldn’t be driving and that she needed to return to treatment.
Collins served a month in jail on the breach of bail charge, and on Feb. 12 was ordered to spend five more days in jail and was given some suspended jail time after pleading guilty to the aggravated DWI charge out of Raymond. On the other DWI charges, she was given license suspensions and fines, but no additional jail time because they were all first offenses under state law.
Collins was not convicted of a DWI charge during the four months when she was arrested five times because the cases were still making their way through the system so, Yiokarinis said, each case had to be treated as a first offense rather than a subsequent offense.
If Collins had been convicted in at least one of the cases during that time, the next arrest would have been considered a subsequent offense. Under state law, those with one DWI conviction on their record would be jailed for 30 days if they were charged and convicted of a second DWI within two years of the first conviction. Jail time and the period for a loss of license would increase with each additional DWI conviction.
With her recent guilty pleas, Collins could lose her license for several years and pay thousands in fines. She is expected to be certified as a habitual offender.
But for Bermani, the punishment for Collins isn’t enough for a person arrested so many times for the same offense, and in some cases with an alcohol level reported to be more than twice the legal limit for driving.
“Everybody in the town of Fremont that I know is beyond frustrated since she didn’t have her bail revoked after the first offense and continued to drive and continued to get stopped and was still allowed to be on the road until her last time when Troop A finally got her in and she served more time on (the breach of bail charge) than any of this other stuff. So it just tells me that you have to kill somebody before you get punished. That’s how I feel. The law is failing the people. It’s failing all of us,” said Bermani, whose son is in the midst of a divorce from Collins.
Bermani said she fears Collins will get back behind the wheel once she’s released despite the license suspension.
“She’s proved that the process is not working for her yet. I hope that it does, but it isn’t yet,” she said.
Her calls for action come less than a month after surviving family members spoke out in support of Senate Bill 743 — proposed legislation to toughen impaired driving laws in negligent homicide cases.
Known as “Tyler Shaw’s Law,” the legislation written by Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, is aimed at enhancing the penalty for people convicted of negligent homicide who have prior convictions for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Under the proposal, a person with two prior DWI convictions who kills someone during a third incident would be sent to prison for 15 to 30 years. The sentence would be 10 to 20 years if the person had one prior impaired driving conviction and was then charged in a negligent homicide case.
Attorney Daniel Lustenberger, who represented Collins at two of her court appearances last week, said she has accepted responsibility for “every single offense” and wants to get help.
“She has certainly taken her dose of punishment. She has been sitting in jail for 33 days now, and she got an additional five (on Wednesday). … She’s getting all the services she can and she’s been punished as well. She didn’t get a pass on anything,” he said.