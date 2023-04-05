'The Trunk'

It’s been 40 years since a Somersworth couple opened a steamer trunk and shockingly discovered the remains of five babies wrapped between rags and stained newspapers inside hat boxes and suitcases.

But three New Hampshire filmmakers — Henry Columbare, Ethan Rodgers and Matt Senerchia — hope to pry open the past and direct renewed attention on the so-called “Baby Bones” case.