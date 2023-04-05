A shocking discovery in 1983 put Somersworth in the spotlight with a case that has roots in the 1940s and continues to haunt New Hampshire 40 years later. Above, former Somersworth Police Lt. Patrick Boyle, left, is seen with Michael Zuccola, one of two actors portraying Boyle in the short film “The Trunk.”
A shocking discovery in 1983 put Somersworth in the spotlight with a case that has roots in the 1940s and continues to haunt New Hampshire 40 years later. Above, former Somersworth Police Lt. Patrick Boyle, left, is seen with Michael Zuccola, one of two actors portraying Boyle in the short film “The Trunk.”
Filmmaker Henry Columbare, of Hollywood Northeast, guides a scene in which actor Michael Zuccola portrays former Somersworth Police Lt. Patrick Boyle in “The Trunk.”
From left, Balazs Busnyak, filmmaker Matt Senerchia, actor Michael Zuccola and filmmaker and actor Henry Columbare on location in New Hampshire during filming of “The Trunk.”
It’s been 40 years since a Somersworth couple opened a steamer trunk and shockingly discovered the remains of five babies wrapped between rags and stained newspapers inside hat boxes and suitcases.
But three New Hampshire filmmakers — Henry Columbare, Ethan Rodgers and Matt Senerchia — hope to pry open the past and direct renewed attention on the so-called “Baby Bones” case.
The first episode of what they hope will be a television series, “The Trunk” premieres at the Strand Theatre in Dover at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The circumstances surrounding the babies, who died between 1949 and 1952 and were buried in 1988 in a Somersworth cemetery, are still a matter of speculation.
Over the years, there has been talk of possible ties to black-market abortions and adoptions as well as the death of a nurse, but the filmmakers think the case is even more complex and far reaching, with scars that still run deep.
“One of the analogies I use is if you break a limb and you don’t mend it properly, it will heal. But it won’t work right. When you have to go back to actually have it fixed, you … cause yourself more pain,” Rodgers said. “We’re re-breaking a wound to fix it. It’s unfortunate but that’s where we’re at, and we don’t take it lightly.”
Uncovering traces
The Baby Bones case has hit many a stonewall in the New England landscape since it first came to light in the spring of 1983. Earl and Ruth Davis were decluttering their basement, going through stored items to see what to keep and what to toss. They came across a steamer trunk a former Dover neighbor, Shirley Thomas, had asked them to store in 1957, saying her new residence was tight on space.
“The Trunk” is crafted from the perspective of a detective sorting through the grisly find and implications in the first days of the initial investigation. The two days highlighted are based on events on April 6-7 of 1983, so the filmmakers timed the premiere of “The Trunk” for the first week of April 2023.
The three filmmakers changed all the names of people portrayed in the film. The trio said former Somersworth Police Lt. Patrick Boyle (portrayed at various times in his life in “The Trunk” by actors Michael Zuccola and Paul Kandarian) was pivotal to the production. “He was our guiding light,” Rodgers said.
Boyle investigated the case from 1983 to 1985, and drew connections between the Baby Bones case and nurse Irene Copeland in Dover, who was found dead on Watson Road in Dover on May 16, 1950.
Boyle didn’t return phone calls from the Union Leader, but images the filmmakers shared show him during the production process.
On the last day of filming Columbare said he turned to Boyle and said, “Do you understand now that there’s more good people than bad people that are going to tell your story?”
“That was a wonderful moment to have with him … he’s not alone in telling the story. That’s what kept us going,” he said.
Dialogue in the movie mirrors snippets of interviews the filmmakers had with other sources as well.
So far, three more episodes have been developed.
Senerchia spoke about how many of the cast and crew, as well as film-shoot locations, were chosen to give the project a deeper sense of the Granite State connection. The cast features Liz Bishop, Denny Doherty, Amber Rothberg, Paul Kandarian and Bonnie Day as well as Rodgers and Columbare.
“To be able to tell this story … this is where we grew up. It’s meaningful,” Senerchia said.