The mother of a California doctor received a call in August 2017. Her son was missing, but the caller offered to look for the doctor - for a fee, according to federal prosecutors.

Two days later, the doctor's mother received a bill for $4,687.72 from Anthony David Flores, a 46-year-old hairdresser also known as "Anton David," a criminal complaint states. The amount was for "expenses and time" Flores said he and Anna Rene Moore, a 39-year-old actress, had spent to find the doctor, an indictment says.