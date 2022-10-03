WASHINGTON - Florida Oath Keepers leader Kelly Meggs had a three-way call with founder Stewart Rhodes and "operations leader" Michael Greene on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler told jurors in his opening statement.
Then, he said, Meggs led 14 Oath Keepers who "pushed their way past Capitol Police officers" into the building.
"The crowd cheered for them, yelling 'Oath Keepers, Oath Keepers' - they were the leaders," Nestler said.
It was 2:40 p.m., and staff and members of Congress were still evacuating.
"You will hear from people who were there, who will tell you what it felt like when they heard the heavy metallic locks of the chamber engage," he said.
Rhodes, Meggs, and co-defendants Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell are members of the extremist group facing seditious conspiracy and other charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Rhodes and four - have pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging that they conspired for weeks after the 2020 presidential election to unleash political violence to oppose the lawful transfer of power to Joe Biden.
The defendants came from Texas, Florida, Ohio and Virginia, and allegedly led a group that traveled to Washington and staged firearms nearby before forcing entry through the Capitol Rotunda doors in combat and tactical gear.
Rhodes and his co-defendants have said their actions were defensive, taken in anticipation of what they believed would be a lawful order from President Donald Trump deputizing armed groups under the Insurrection Act to stop Biden from becoming president.
Once inside the Capitol, the group of 14 split into two groups of seven, according to Nestler. Meggs led one group toward the House of Representatives, where he later said he had looked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) but couldn't find her. On Election Day, Nestler said, Meggs had told his wife that if he went on a "killing spree … Pelosi would be first." Fellow Floridian Kenneth Harrelson was with Meggs and later said that he had felt a Capitol Police officer's body armor to try to ascertain whether it could withstand rifle fire, according to Nestler.
Jessica Watkins, an Oath Keeper from Ohio, led the second group toward the Senate, Nestler said.
"Riot police bravely kept the horde at bay," he said, as Watkins shouted at the crowd to keep pushing. "It was a clash between an invading army and the police officers trying to save and protect that scared chamber."
The Oath Keepers were ultimately repelled by police, Nestler said, but their own comments after the event make clear that they believed they had successfully taken the Capitol.
"They were bragging about what they accomplished," he said, not knowing that Congress would reconvene and confirm Joe Biden's victory late that evening.
Prosecutors also spoke of the groups' preparation for the Jan. 6 events, saying members had stashed weapons, ammunition and hand grenades in a Comfort Inn in Arlington County, Va., just outside of Washington, D.C., the day before, as a "Quick Reaction Force" to be summoned as needed.
After Nestler played a video of Florida members of the group taking target practice with various weapons, he said they had received "training on unconventional warfare" with a man not on trial Monday, Jeremy Brown. Nestler said Brown drove an RV with hand grenades inside to Washington, D.C., alongside other Florida Oath Keepers, and "sure enough the FBI later recovered grenades from Jeremy Brown's RV."
Brown is charged only with misdemeanor violations of entering the restricted grounds that day. The defense argued in a pretrial motion Monday to keep the grenade information out of evidence, but Judge Amit P. Mehta rejected the motion.
Nestler said that Thomas E. Caldwell, one of the five defendants on trial Monday, specifically chose the Comfort Inn in Ballston, Va., for its proximity to Interstate 66 and easy access into the District.
"You'll see message after message," Nestler told the jury, "about organizing the QRF at the hotel in Virginia, and how to get that QRF into D.C., including using a boat to get the QRF across the river."
He showed a message that co-defendant Kelly Meggs sent to other Oath Keepers with a map for both driving and boating into the city, which he divided into "1 if by land, 2 if by sea." Meggs noted that "the corner of west basin and Ohio is a water transport landing," referring to a waterfront area near the National Mall.
Nestler also said of the groups' defense that Rhodes, who had the "impressive pedigree" of Yale Law School, was only claiming to rely on the Insurrection Act as "magic words" that hid illegal actions. The Insurrection Act was "a code, or a shorthand," for keeping Trump in office by force, Nestler alleged.
The prosecutor played an audio clip from November 2020 in which Rhodes told associates that while the Insurrection Act gave them "legal cover," his plan was to "fight against the government no matter what."
That meeting was recorded by an "increasingly alarmed follower," Nestler said, as Rhodes was getting "increasingly violent and desperate."
While Rhodes publicly called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, Nestler noted that he gave a speech in December promising that the Oath Keepers would act with or without the president: "If he does not do it now, while he is commander in chief, we are going to have to do it ourselves later, in a much more desperate, much more bloody war."
And on Jan. 6, 2021, as the congressional vote count was underway, Rhodes told his followers, "Pence is doing nothing, as I predicted." That was the signal that it was time to "take matters into their own hands," Nestler said.
Just before the trial session began Monday, Judge Amit P. Mehta denied multiple motions filed over the weekend in which defendants tried to keep a Washington, D.C., jury from determining their guilt or innocence.
Defendant Meggs asked for Mehta to decide his fate rather than the jury, saying through his attorney that the jury could not be "fair and impartial" because "the majority of those questioned" as part of the jury pool "had negative feelings about the events of January 6, 2021."
He and the other four defendants also asked for the trial to be moved to a federal court in Virginia, for similar reasons.
Mehta rejected both requests. Of the 12 jurors and four alternates selected for the trial, "none . . . had heard of any of these defendants," he said. All said they could be fair and impartial.
"My sense is this a very diligent group of citizens, all of whom are going to abide by the court's instructions," the judge said.
The Oath Keepers tried "to stop by whatever means necessary the lawful transfer of presidential power, including by taking up arms against the U.S. government," federal prosecutor Nestler said in his opening statement.
Nestler began by invoking history, saying that "ever since our government transferred power from George Washington to John Adams," one president has peacefully given way to another. "These defendants tried to change that history," he said.
The entire group is not on trial, he said - "many did nothing wrong." But these defendants "concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy," Nestler said.
The Rhodes trial could reveal new information about the quest to subvert the 2020 presidential election results as prosecutors continue to probe President Donald Trump's conduct and that of his inner circle.
The prosecutors' challenge will be to prove that Rhodes, one of the most visible figures of the far-right anti-government movement, and his group intentionally conspired to use force to prevent President Biden's swearing-in. Whether the government tips its hand in court about the Oath Keepers' ties to other political figures, the trial is an important step in the wider probe, analysts said.
Investigators continue to ask cooperating members of the Oath Keepers who have pleaded guilty about their knowledge of any coordination with others, according to defense attorneys. And they would welcome cooperation from those on trial, even if it came after convictions and the prospect of prison, former prosecutors said.
Prosecutors plan to call as many as 40 witnesses over a projected five-week trial, draw from 800 statements by those charged and summarize tens of thousands of messages, hundreds of hours of video footage and hundreds of phone call, location and financial records, according to pretrial proceedings. Three Oath Keepers members have pleaded guilty to the seditious conspiracy charge and are among more than a dozen potential informants in the case, according to government filings.