KINGSTON -- Ryan Danahy planned to use the money from the sale of his dirt bike to buy a new snowmobile this weekend to ride during Christmas vacation, but the Sanborn Regional High School senior ended up empty-handed after the prospective buyer stole the bike during a test ride.
"For myself it was an early Christmas present and it was like a late birthday gift because I turned 18 on Sunday," Danahy said of the $7,500 Ski Doo Renegade Backcountry snowmobile he was excited to purchase.
The Kingston teen attempted to make the sale through Facebook Marketplace like he had done many times before without any trouble, but his meet up next to a boarded up building in Worcester, Mass., took a bad turn as he found himself chasing after his stolen bike in an unfamiliar city while on the phone with police.
Danahy began arranging to meet with the teenage buyer late Wednesday afternoon after receiving a message that he was interested in the 2015 KTM 85 SX bike for $2,500.
“He wanted the bike delivered. I told him I didn’t think I was going to be able to make it because it was a far drive, but then because I had a couple of friends I decided to go and meet up with him. He wouldn’t come to my house because he didn’t have a license,” he said.
After arriving, Danahy and his friends unloaded the bike and started it up. The buyer showed up with a few friends in a Honda Accord.
While Danahy was talking to one of the buyer’s friends and showing him the snowmobile he planned to buy, the buyer asked to take the bike for a test ride.
Danahy didn’t have a problem with the test ride, but quickly became suspicious when one of the buyer’s friends jumped into his car.
Realizing that the bike was being stolen, Danahy and his friends got into his truck and began following them.
Danahy became more concerned when one of the buyer’s friends made a gesture from the car window.
“I wasn’t too sure if he was pulling out a gun or something. I was on the phone with 911. I was reading them the license plate and when I told them about the gesture they told me to just pull over and not bother,” he said.
At that point, Danahy said he pulled over at a hotel and waited for police to arrive to file a report.
Police ran the license plate, which came back to a Mercedes, suggesting it was possibly stolen, he said.
Danahy was able to provide Worcester police with a name and other information that he hopes will help him get the bike back. However, he said he thinks the thief might try to sell it because a video clip of his bike after it was stolen has already appeared on social media.
While he was frustrated to lose the bike to a thief, Danahy is thankful no one was hurt.
“I’m glad that we were all OK,” he said.
The experience has also made Danahy rethink the way he sells to strangers he meets online.
“Going forward I think you should always collect a form of ID or a form of payment before they actually test drive and you should always sell the item at your house. Never deliver it because they’re familiar with their area, which was an issue because I couldn’t report back to the 911 operator when we were chasing after him because I didn’t know any of the streets,” Danahy said.
He also realizes that he now can’t afford the snowmobile he wanted. Danahy works at Kensington Autoworks and has been saving up to buy the new sled, but the stolen bike leaves him $2,500 short.
“It kind of throws a wrench. That sled I was going to buy is in really good condition and it’s a sled that I’ve been wanting. It’s been a bad week. My four-wheeler blew the front differential, so that’s like an $1,800 fix right there, and now losing that bike is $2,500, but I’m hoping my luck will turn,” he said.