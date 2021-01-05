Aidan Carter is lost without his Cookie Monster.
Hours after the 12-year-old Stratham boy arrived in California to participate in a clinical trial for a treatment he hopes will help his rare genetic disorder, his beloved Cookie Monster was stolen from a rental car outside the San Francisco Zoo.
“I was terrified. My face was pale. I was about to scream really loud, but I had to keep it in me because my brother and sister were really terrified as well,” Aidan said Tuesday.
He and his family are now hoping someone in the San Francisco area will be able to find the stuffed Cookie Monster, who has helped Aidan through many tough days.
“When I hug him, he reminds me of home. Whenever I get medicine and he’s near me, I have to hug him,” said Aidan, who has a condition known as Hunter’s Syndrome.
Aidan’s body lacks an enzyme that helps break down waste products, requiring him to undergo a four-hour infusion each week to replenish the enzyme.
His family will spend the next six months in California after his enrollment in a two-year trial at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital for a new enzyme replacement therapy.
Aidan and his younger brother and sister flew out to California with their mom, Jennifer Carter, on Jan. 1 to prepare for the trial. His father, an emergency room doctor in New Hampshire, will join them soon.
After they arrived in the Bay Area, Aidan’s mother took the kids to a beach for a quick visit and parked at the San Francisco Zoo.
They returned 90 minutes later to find the two back windows of the rental car smashed.
Aidan’s backpack and hers were gone.
The Cookie Monster that Aidan has had since he was 2, which he calls “Cookie,” was stuffed inside the backpack, along with his laptop and action figures he got for Christmas.
“What was so devastating is that Aidan has been through countless procedures. Weekly he gets an IV. He’s had about 20 to 25 surgeries. He really is tough as nails, but when he found out that his Cookie Monster was stolen, I have never seen him so upset and afraid,” said Carter, who also is a physician.
“I don’t use the word catastrophic lightly, but it really was. It really was a sad moment.”
Carter immediately filed a theft report at the San Francisco Police Department’s Taraval Station. Police told her that car break-ins are common, but that people sometimes find stolen belongings and turn them in.
“I suspect that the valuables were taken out of the backpack, and I suspect Cookie Monster is sitting in the Puma backpack discarded on the side of the road somewhere,” she said.
She said the Cookie Monster measures about 8 inches tall and has been so loved by Aidan that the pupils on the eyes have worn off.
“Cookie smelled like home. We’re going to be in the hospital every week here and he was going to bring Cookie with him,” Carter said.
Aidan’s grandfather sent a replacement Cookie Monster, but it doesn’t look exactly like his old one, and it’s not the same when he snuggles with it.
While he misses Cookie, Aidan is trying to focus on the upcoming clinical trial and the hope it brings.
“I’m still thinking about Cookie, but I’m really happy that I’m here in California because I’m excited about this trial,” he said.
More information on Aidan’s journey can be found at www.ActionForAidan.org and on the “Action for Aidan” Facebook page.