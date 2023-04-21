FILE PHOTO: Canadian police investigating C$20 million gold heist at Toronto airport

FILE PHOTO: Travelers crowd the security queue in the departures lounge at the start of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 20, 2022.

 COLE BURSTON/REUTERS

Thieves at Canada's busiest airport made off with gold and other valuables estimated to be worth just over $20 million Canadian dollars ($14.8 million), police said Thursday. No arrests have been made yet and an investigation is underway.

The high-profile heist occurred after a flight carrying the cargo landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told reporters. After the plane was unloaded, the shipment was brought to a holding facility, from which it was removed "by illegal means," he said.