Manchester police have arrested a third person in connection with a West Side confrontation that led to one of the three allegedly firing a weapon, police said.
Police announced the arrest Friday of Alex Wilks, 21, on a charge of felony riot. A day earlier, police charged Brandon Lesage, 21, with felony riot.
Police say Wilks and Lesage got into a confrontation with a third man -- Carlos Marsach, 20 -- near 25 Laval St. just before midnight on Jan. 7.
Marsach faces a charge of felony reckless conduct for allegedly firing several rounds from a handgun during the confrontation.
Police said Wilks has active bail conditions on a previous charge, a fact that usually leads a a defendant being jailed without bail.
An appearance in Hillsborough County Superior Court has not been scheduled.