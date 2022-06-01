Eight-year-old Quarius Dunham tried out for the NH Spartans basketball program this past winter as a shy kid, but he quickly opened up.
The third grader from Portsmouth often showed up early to practice and was competitive on the court.
“He quickly became one of the more infectious players in the gym,” said Chris Coates, program director. “It hit us hard when we heard the news.”
While visiting family in South Carolina over the weekend to attend a graduation, Quarius was killed by a gunman who sprayed bullets into random vehicles. Quarius, who was in the passenger seat, was struck in the neck and was later taken off life support in the hospital. His father was struck in the leg and is recovering.
Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, S.C., fired at multiple cars driving by his home before being taken into custody by a SWAT team, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
At the same time as the shooting, a Spartans tournament was taking place more than 875 miles away in Hampton. The games were put on hold as more than 60 Spartan players of all ages gathered in a circle to pray for Quarius as he fought for his life.
“It was a pretty tough moment, but it was a very special moment,” Coates said. “I had to go back to coaching. I was in tears and pretty emotional myself.”
Quarius — who went by “Q” — had a presence about him at the gym.
“He was just one of those kids you knew when he was in the building because he wanted to play you one-on-one or he wanted to say hello,” Coates said. “He always wanted to start early to get some shots in.”
Like most athletes, he loved to win.
“When they didn’t win, you knew he wasn’t too happy,” Coates said.
But win or lose, he was passionate about the game and had a “bigger-than-life smile,” Coates wrote on Facebook. Quarius was on a team of third graders coached by Chad Cyr.
“A bunch of shy kids turned into a high-energy, talented team throughout the season,” Coates said. “(Quarius) was a big part of the team.”
Quarius was a third grader at Little Harbour Elementary, where he told Principal Erin Lawson what he wanted to be when he grew up.
“One of the first times I met Quarius, he told me he was going to be in the NBA (and he might have been right),” she said Wednesday via email. “Quarius’ smile is one of the first things you would notice about him, and when he laughed you couldn’t help but smile yourself.”
She called Quarius a good friend “who will be missed by those who knew him.”
Counselors from across the district, as well as from Seacoast Mental Health, have been available to help students and staff process the loss.
“While school has gone on, routine and structure have offered a sense of safety to some kids, others have needed quiet space to talk, process and grieve,” Lawson said. “We have felt this loss as a community, as well as individually.”
Lawson said her heart goes out to Quarius’ family “as they process this unfathomable loss.”
“Our community is ready to embrace them and support them in their time of need,” she said.
A post on the Spartans’ Facebook page called Quarius an “incredible soul.”
‘Senseless act’
In South Carolina, Allen was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities say Allen had randomly shot at three vehicles driving by his home on North Old River Road.
“No motive. Just probably methed up. He’s had a history,” Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye told WBTW-TV in Myrtle Beach before the child died.
He called the shooting “just a senseless, senseless act.”
Joye did not return a phone call from the Union Leader seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.
Fundraiser planned
The Spartans, an AAU basketball program, are planning a 3-on-3 tournament to raise money for the boy’s family. It likely will take place in July.
The tournament, to be called “Never Forget Q,” is expected to take place for years to come in honor of the “incredible soul.”
“RIP “Q” You will never be forgotten!” the team wrote on Facebook.
“Our prayers and deepest sympathy goes out to the Dunham family,” the group wrote.