MANCHESTER -- A third bouncer has been arrested in connection with a New Year's beating outside an Elm Street bar, and police have dropped charges against a man who apparently intervened.
Brandon Pichette, 31, of Manchester was arrested last Wednesday outside McGarvey's Saloon and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he was wrestling with bouncers when officers arrived. But a bystander's cell phone video of the scene outside the bar pointed to a more complicated story.
The video — widely-shared on social media — showed three men in 'STAFF' shirts hauling a man from the bar, and then appearing to punch and kick the man on the sidewalk. Then, the video appeared to show Pichette intervening in the scrum. The clip prompted outraged comments on the police department's Facebook page, and led police to re-examine the fight.
Charges against Pichette have been dropped, police announced Tuesday evening.
"Looking at the totality of the circumstances, the right thing to do was to work with our prosecutors and drop the violation-level offense," police spokesman Heather Hamel said in a news release.
Two bouncers were arrested over the weekend. Trevor Dyer, 23, of Raymond was charged with second-degree assault after police said he kicked in the head. Dustin Bourque, 32, of Raymond, was charged with two counts of simple assault after police said he pushed the man from the bar, and assaulted a bystander.
On Tuesday evening, police said they identified the third bouncer from the video, who they said punched the man in the head as he lay on the sidewalk. Timothy Wilcott, 31, of Manchester was charged with simple assault and released on personal recognizance.
Wilcott was working at McGarvey's as a bouncer in September 2018 when he tried to remove another man, who police said punched him and bit off the tip of his index finger.
