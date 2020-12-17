Three men were arrested after police said they fired a gun from a car as they drove through Pelham.
Just after midnight on Dec. 7, according to a news release from the Pelham Police Department, a police officer said several gunshots were fired from a moving car.
A Pelham officer stopped the car, and identified the driver as Joshua Hastie, 19, riding with Calvin Ritchie, 19 and Nathan Lambert, 18, all of Dracut, Mass.
All three denied firing a gun, according to a news release from the Pelham Police Department. Police said on the ground near the car, they found a Glock pistol with a round in the chamber and a loaded 30-round pistol magazine.
Police also said they found alcohol in the car, so all three men were placed in protective custody, and police seized the car.
Lt. Anne Perriello of the Pelham Police Department said Hastie, Ritchie and Lambert turned themselves in to the Pelham police department on Dec. 17, after warrants were issued for their arrest.
Ritchie has been charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.
Hastie has been charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Lambert has been charged with possession of marijuana.