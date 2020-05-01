Three people were arrested after state troopers found a man hurt at home.
State police responded to a call for medical help on Chaffee Lane, in Langdon, on the morning of April 24.
They found a man with serious injuries. The man said people came into his house the night before, and beat him. In the morning, he yelled to a neighbor for help, the man told state police.
State police investigated, and this week arrested three people.
Joshua Gagnon, 38, of Fitzwilliam, has been charged with burglary, and first-degree criminal threatening
Michael Hamel Jr., 37, of Keene, has been charged with burglary, first-degree assault, and criminal threatening.
Stephanie Malcolm, 34, of Troy, has been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and first-degree assault.
All three defendants were arraigned Friday, and are being held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections for appearance May 5 in Sullivan County Superior Court.