Police raided a home on East High Street in Manchester for the third time in less than a year and a half, and arrested three people.
At 6 a.m. Thursday, the Manchester Police Department’s SWAT team raided the first-floor apartment at 315 E. High St.
In a news release, police said they had a search warrant stemming from a drug investigation. Police said they believed Michael Cicciu, 41, of Manchester, was selling drugs out of the house.
Cicciu owns the three-family apartment building at 315 E. High St., according to city assessment records. Police said in a news release that Cicciu and the house have been the focus of multiple investigations.
City detectives searched the home in September 2018, looking for a person wanted for a homicide. They found the person leaving the house.
Manchester’s SWAT team searched Cicciu’s apartment in April 2019, and again in October 2019, after earlier drug investigations. Cicciu was arrested after both raids.
On Thursday morning, officers found four people in the apartment and said they saw drugs.
Police have arrested and charged three of those people, including Cicciu.
Police said they found about two ounces of crystal meth, and just over an ounce of heroin or fentanyl. Police also said they found what they termed “evidence of drug distribution.”
Cicciu has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and common nuisance, and on another warrant.
Two other people who police say were in the apartment Thursday morning also face drug charges.
Michael Stephens, 26, and Amanda Morris, 27, have both been charged with possession of a controlled drug, and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.