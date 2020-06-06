Two individuals sought by police after last Tuesday’s protests on South Willow Street in Manchester have turned themselves in, and a third was arrested during a traffic stop.
Kyle Toledo, 20, of Hooksett and Antwan Stroud, 18, of Manchester, both have been charged with reckless conduct and felony riot, and Stroud also was charged with criminal liability for the conduct of another.
On Friday, Hooksett police arrested Dylan Smith, 23, of Deerfield, during a traffic stop. Manchester police had issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest on three felony counts of riot after videos taken during last Tuesday’s protest showed an individual, whom they later identified as Smith, throwing a rock at uniformed officers and a water bottle at police and a bus, according to a news release.
All three men were released on personal recognizance. Toledo and Smith are due to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on July 9, and Stroud’s court date is on July 16.
Police are asking anyone with more information about these incidents to contact them at 668-8711 or through the anonymous Crime Line at 624-4040.