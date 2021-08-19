Three Keene residents are facing theft and narcotics charges, after police claim they conspired to steal over $40,000 from an elderly man in what officials described as an “elaborate confidence scam.”
On Aug. 12, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Keene police became aware of a possible elderly exploitation case.
Detectives identified the victim as a Keene man in his 70s.
According to police the man was befriended by a woman identified as Cheryl Rogers, 33, of Keene. Approximately 18 months later, after developing a relationship with the victim, Rogers is alleged to have begun borrowing money from him “with the understanding she was due a large inheritance,” police said.
“If he helped her, he would be entitled to a large ‘reward,’” Keene police said in a statement.
Rogers enlisted several people to act on her behalf as “representatives” of local banks, police claim, to further the victim’s belief an inheritance was coming.
“To date it is believed the victim was defrauded of in excess of $40,000 over the course of the past year and a half,” police said in a statement.
On Aug. 18, police say Rogers contacted the victim and demanded more money. Upon her arrival at the victim’s home, she obtained a check and had the victim sign a waiver allowing her access to his bank account.
Detectives, who were on scene at the time, arrested Rogers without incident.
Two other men who police allege were actively involved in the scam were identified as Matthew McGee, 20, and Sean Lee, 31, both of Keene.
Police allege both McGee and Lee posed as representatives of the “bank” as part of the scheme.
All three were held overnight at Cheshire County jail awaiting arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court on Thursday on theft and narcotics charges.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Truman or Detective Lippincott of the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9820.