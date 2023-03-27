A law enforcement officer runs near the Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville

A law enforcement officer runs near the Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 27, 2023 in a still image from video. WKRN/NewsNation via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT

 WKRN/NEWSNATION

At least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning before police shot dead the shooter, who appeared to be a teenage girl.

Police began receiving calls of a shooter at The Covenant School at 10:13 a.m. Officers could hear gunfire coming from the school's second floor, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, told reporters.