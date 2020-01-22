FITZWILLIAM -- Police are searching for three masked men seen in surveillance video committing an armed robbery at the State Line Grocery on Route 12.
Police say the three men entered the store last week, on Jan. 15, close to 10 p.m. Two of the men brandished knives and the third had a semi-automatic handgun, according to police. The clerk told police the suspects ran into the store and jumped over the counter.
The men demanded cash from the register and also took nine cartons of Camel cigarettes and three cartons of Seneca cigarettes, according to police. The men then ran out of the store, heading toward State Line Circle, a road near the Massachusetts border.
Fitzwilliam officers searched the area with help from police from Rindge, Jaffrey, New Hampshire State Police Troop C and Winchendon, Mass.
Fitzwilliam Police Chief Leonard DiSalvo is asking anyone with information to contact home at 585-6565 or via email at chief@fitzpolice.us.