Kelvin Verde is arraigned on a murder charge in Worcester District Court Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

 Tom Matthews/MassLive

Three men have been indicted on charges in connection with the October 2022 fatal shooting of Andrew Barley in his Burncoat Street home, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office announced Friday.

A Worcester County Grand Jury on Thursday March 24 indicted Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester, and Berny Calderon, 25, of Webster, on charges of murder, home invasion and armed robbery.