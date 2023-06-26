Three people found dead in Newton, Mass. home in ‘apparent homicide,’ police say By Tréa Lavery masslive.com Jun 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney said.At 10:14 a.m., Newton Police Department responded to a home on Broadway Street, where they found three elderly people dead in what was described as an “apparent homicide” in a press release.Broadway Street was closed between Churchill Street and Linwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and people were asked to avoid the area.Police are investigating and “actively searching for the person or persons responsible,” the DA’s Office said.The victims’ identities have not been released. No other information was immediately available.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Woman fatally shot Uber driver she thought was kidnapping her, police say +2 Takeaways from the grisly Harmony filing +3 Whistleblower accounts show Hunter Biden's laptop had little role in IRS probe Bristol woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol breach Officials say Stacie Marie Laughton's child sexual abuse images charges are connected to arrest of Lindsay Groves on felony charges. +2 {{title}} Most Popular Former Nashua lawmaker charged with distributing sex abuse images, say police Candidate for alderman charged with 'keying' superintendent's car For three months, Montgomerys struggled to keep Harmony's body hidden, court document says Officials say Stacie Marie Laughton's child sexual abuse images charges are connected to arrest of Lindsay Groves on felony charges. GOP state senator, owner of Murphy's Taproom locations, facing assault charges Hudson woman working at Mass. daycare facing federal child porn, exploitation charges Affidavit: Fight over tips owed led to assault charges against Murphy's owner Takeaways from the grisly Harmony filing Woman held on drug charges dies at Valley Street jail 'Graphic details' in Harmony Montgomery murder case to be released Tuesday Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage