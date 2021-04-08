Three people are "victims of a shooting" that took place Wednesday night in the center city of Manchester, police reported.
In a brief statement, police said they received multiple reports of gunshots about 10:10 p.m. at Union and Cedar streets.
Police said they found a crime scene, found evidence of gunfire and identified three "victims of the shooting." Police said they would not identify the three. Nor did they provide details of what happened to the three.
Last fall, police called the neighborhood one of the dangerous in the city after a roundup and arrest of 11 people in the area.
Police urge anyone with information about the shooting on Wednesday to call 668-8711.