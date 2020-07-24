Three New Hampshire people will serve multi-year prison sentences related to fentanyl trafficking, state authorities announced Friday.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said a Rockingham County Superior Court judge sentenced the three for their connection to a 2019 conspiracy to bring 2.6 pounds of fentanyl into the state.

They are:

  • Merrimack resident Joseph Grasso, 38; 10 to 20 years in state prison.
  • Manchester resident Trevor Phillips, 28; 10 to 20 years in state prison.
  • Londonderry resident Margaret Herrmann, 34; 2 to 5 years in the state prison.

Grasso and Phillips can reduce their sentence if they complete drug treatment programs while in prison.

