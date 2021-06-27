A man rampaged through Winthrop, Mass., smashing a stolen tractor-trailer through another vehicle and a building and then gunning down two bystanders before cops shot him to death, according to authorities.
Police didn't reveal the name of the dead perpetrator, who they say injured two and shot two more to death in a sleepy Winthrop neighborhood starting at 2:43 p.m. Saturday.
The man had stolen a semi-tractor-trailer truck from a plumbing company and was driving it through Winthrop when he crashed into a silver SUV, dragging it across the pavement so hard it left a divot and then throwing it into the air. The two people inside were taken to the hospital and are expected to live.
Then, a stone's throw away, the truck pounded through an empty low-slung building, completely demolishing the squat brick business before coming to a rest in it at the corner of Shirley Road and Cross Street.
But the man crawled out of the wreckage — and took out a gun, Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty told the assembled crowd of reporters several hours later.
The man, armed with two weapons, shot first a woman and then a man — both innocent bystanders — to death, Delehanty said.
Police officers arriving at the scene then engaged the man, and, "They ended the threat," Delehanty said. They shot the man to death.
The cops wouldn't speculate on the motivations of the man, or much else regarding the strange and tragic incident, which remains under investigation by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office.
The cops said they were notifying the next of kin for the two bystanders, and didn't publicly name them. Cops said the man might have been "trying to engage the suspect" to "end the threat."
Police said there are no other suspects being sought; they believe the incident was contained to that scene.
Delehanty was flanked by Boston Police brass and Col. Christopher Mason, the head of the State Police, as he spoke on Saturday evening in front of the obliterated building, from which the Rapid Flow Inc. truck still protruded, its hazard lights blinking.
Several different neighbors described to the Herald a bizarre and chaotic scene, telling basically the same story.
Ed Rossi and Colleen McGinty, who live just across the street from the initial crash, said they heard the bang of the vehicles colliding. They ran out of the house to help the women in the car.
"We opened up the doors, called 911 and held their hands," Rossi said.
But then the gunshots rang out from down the street.
"We heard pops," McGinty said, "in two bunches."
The pair ducked for cover behind the SUV and waited for it all to end.
