Three people were shot in the center city of Manchester Wednesday night, a couple hours after a man's car was riddled with bullets on the West Side, Manchester police said.
In a brief statement, police said they received multiple reports of gunshots about 10:10 p.m. at Union and Cedar streets.
Police said they found evidence of gunfire at the crime scene and three victims. Police said all three suffered non-fatal injuries and the investigation is continuing.
Meanwhile, about 8:30 p.m., a man told police that someone shot his car multiple times as he pulled onto Dubuque Street from Bremer Street.
The victim told police the shoots came from a dark-colored car parked in an alley.
He was uninjured.
Last fall, police called the neighborhood around Union and Cedar streets one of the most dangerous in the city after a roundup that saw the arrest of 11 people in the area.
Police urge anyone with information about the shootings to call 668-8711.